Instart Logic joins Ecommerce Europe

Instart Logics software-defined application delivery technology aimes at performance challenges. Through its work, Instart Logic enables organisations to provide customer experience on any device. Instart Logic is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, Four Rivers Group, Greylock Partners, Hermes Growth Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Sutter Hill Ventures, Tenaya Capital, Wing Venture Capital.

There are also several notable Silicon Valley angel investors. Its CEO, Manav Ratan Mital, stated that, via this partnership, the company seeks to offer its services to companies in the organisation to boost their business revenues.