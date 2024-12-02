InstaReM to provide eKYC feature for remittances in Malaysia

With InstaReM's fully digital e-KYC process, which takes just a few minutes to complete, users from any part of Malaysia can get KYC done from the comfort of their home or office.

Having launched Malaysia operations in 2017, InstaReM, now powered by the recently-launched NIUM payments platform, is one of the first digital cross-border remittance fintech to implement the e-KYC process following the issuance of the e-KYC framework by the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).