InstaReM to ease B2B payments from Europe to China

According to the supplier, globalization of trade requires businesses to pay third parties and staff across the world. But legacy infrastructures and multiple touchpoints have made cross border payments for SMEs, time-consuming and a costly affair. InstaReM’s solution aims to assist SMEs in avoiding the loss of opportunity costs, occurring through an inefficient payments system.

The supplier has stated that its ‘InstaReM for SMEs’ is expected to expand its services and help SMEs in the collection of payments from multiple markets.

Recently, it launched an API-based digital platform with an aim to enable startups, fintechs, and enterprises in launching their own cards.