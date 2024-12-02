InstaReM partners with First Data for digital payments and card issuance

The partnership, combining InstaReM’s digital payments and remittance solution with First Data’s debit processing solution, delivers a streamlined proposition for businesses like corporates and fintechs with a need to issue cards to employees, vendors, or consumers.

By benefiting from First Data’s global presence and its technology platform, InstaReM is able to issue cards for a number of use cases, such as travel and expense programmes with set limitations, vendor or supplier payments, payroll for employees, and more.

The solution will be launched in Singapore with roll out in Europe and Australia expected by the end of 2019 and then expanding globally.

In March 2019, First Data has announced it will acquire Brazil-based solution provider Software Express, but the amount of the deal was not disclosed. For more information about First Data, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.