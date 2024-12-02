InstaRem launches money remittance services globally

InstaRem carries cross-border money transfer, mainly in Asia. The company is focused on delivering its services to peer-to-peer consumers who send and receive money across borders. The company also transfers funds from Australia to India via an Australian Securities Committee issued licence in November 2014.

InstaRem uses a system called InstaPic to ease the process of document submission. Instead of trying to scan and upload, InstaPic lets users to click a picture with the webcam of their laptop. Once the data is collected, it pushes it to the GlobalDataCompany API for authentication. Once the respective data is verified, the customer can resume their money transfer operations.