InstaReM enables B2B payments into China

InstaReM has extended its InstaReM for SMEs cross-border payments service to the Singaporean businesses importing from China. The move is expected to greatly benefit Singaporean businesses to build stronger connect with their counterparts in China.]

Also, as a fintech Value-Added Services (VAS) partner of the National Trade Platform (NTP), Singapores premier national trade information management platform, InstaReM will provide international payments-related services to the NTP members with business interests in China. As part of the NTP ecosystem, InstaReM fulfills trade communitys need for alternative cost-effective cross-border payments beyond such services traditionally provided by banks, the company says.

Having started as a consumer-focused digital remittance service, InstaReM is expanding its services, targeting the underserved SME segment by addressing traditional international payments-related pain points for this vital segment. While reducing friction in cross-border B2B payments, InstaReM is also aiming to address collecting payments in multiple markets.