Instantor reveals World Domination Starter Kit for APIs

The company aims to get more start-ups and scale-ups onboard. According to Instantor, by using the bank API developers will have access to transactional data from over 300 banks in 25 countries, with the potential to reach half a billion people.

The WDSK initiative includes access to several unnamed markets outside new open banking legislation. The authentication and the end user’s interaction with banks are handled by Instantor, and the data can be accessed once the end user has given their consent.

The WDSK can be accessed for free to new Instantor customers, until 31 December 2018.

The company adds that the best ideas and products built using its API will be published and presented in the first quarter of 2019.

Instantor was founded in 2010 and has offices in Stockholm; Zagreb, Croatia; and Malaga, Spain.