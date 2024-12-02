Instant Cash launches its Open API platform





Following this announcement, the new Open API platform (IC API) is set to simplify the overall process of integrating money transfer capabilities and offerings, especially for digital partners and collaborators. This procedure aims to make money transfers more accessible, secure, and efficient for end customers and users.

The IC API will also provide an array of features, services, and benefits for the company’s clients, which are set to improve the manner in which businesses search and use money transfer services. The Instant Cash network currently incorporates firms and enterprises from more than 70 countries around the world, firms that will be given the possibility to leverage and benefit from the Open API platform.







More information on the IC API launch

The overall Instant Cash portfolio company aims to optimise and develop money transfer services between and within international areas. Being a business within the FINTX portfolio, Instant Cash used a developer-first approach in the process of designing these new application programming interfaces. This focused on leading to the creation of a secure and efficient IC API Developer Portal, where customers were enabled to access all the needed documentation and information in order to benefit from an overall faster integration. In addition, a sandbox will be made available for developers as well, in order for them to leverage the APIs. This is set to allow developers to understand the features and benefits of the solution and how it can be leveraged in their applications and services, before committing to a full integration.

At the same time, the new Open API platform is set to represent the base for a range of new solutions and products of Instant Cash. The company aims to allow partners and collaborators to improve their overall growth process by providing services that meet the needs, preferences, and demands of their end-users. Furthermore, Instant Cash will focus on remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry.

The platform will be further developed as well in the following months, as the company is set to implement new software development kits (SDKs). The features will be targeted at digital partners and fintech startups, in order to ease their overall integration into the industry, as well as their digital customer-facing applications.