Instajet teams with Currencycloud to make private aviation more accessible

Instajet’s goal is to make private jet flying accessible to both long-term private fliers and first-time private fliers, according to the company. Instajet enables clients to browse for private jet flights and pricings anywhere in the world, via its app, and then connect with Instajet’s ops team who fulfil every flight.

Currencycloud enables Instajet to achieve one of its aims, that of offering instant, guaranteed price reservations from the outset for both passengers and operators. The partnership also means Instajet can reach more jurisdictions and offer a global service, fulfilling its bookings with a multi-currency payment service that has no currency fluctuation risk. Currencycloud enables Instajet to offer financial protection to its customers.