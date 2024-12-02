Instagrammers to buy merch right from DMs

Before, shoppers wee able to chat with businesses selling their merchandise within the app, but the latest Instagram feature allows users to pay for their purchases with its Direct Messaging (DM) box. The latest update was announced by Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and will be available for US-based customers before rolling out to other countries soon.

According to Meta, almost one billion people per week message a business across its multiple-owned social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The new feature will allow Meta to control the payment gateway within the app, which could generate additional revenue for the company. Additionally, the app will work as a complete ecommerce solution, featuring all facilities integrated within Instagram for a seamless, easy, and user-friendly shopping experience.

Customers ordering directly from the chat box with business can customise their products (when available), choose various sizes, place the order, and track their purchase before receiving it. The new payment feature allows customers to complete purchases using Meta Pay.

At the same time, small business owners can use the latest change to chat with customers in real time, confirm purchase and shipping details, create payment requests, and collect payments.