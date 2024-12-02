Instagram to add shopping feature for US shoppers

So far, Instagram has partnered with over 20 brands including adidas, H&M, Kylie Cosmetics, and Michael Kors on the shopping feature.

The feature will allow US users to click on a product featured in a post, see its price, and click again to bring up an order form. Users can then check out and pay via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover or PayPal. Previously, Instagram allowed brands to link to their respective websites for users to make purchases.

In addition, the company wants to introduce a selling fee to help fund transaction-related expenses.