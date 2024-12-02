Instagram shopping is now available via Michael Kors feed

In order to purchase a product from the Michael Kors Instagram profile users have to register on the Michael Kors website and fill in their name, e-mail address and provide their Instagram handle, evigo.com reports. After registration has been completed, shoppers can choose from a wide array of products, each boasting the hashtag #InstaKors.

In order to complete the purchase, Instagram users only have to like the photo with the product they want to purchase. Later they will receive an e-mail with direct links to the products on the designer’s ecommerce store.

The designer plans to feature over 60 products on 20 Instagram posts thought the 2014 holiday shopping season.