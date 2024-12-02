Instagram rolls out Instagram Shopping in the UK

With the launch of this in-app feature, the company establishes itself as a m-commerce channel as well.

The new function provides people with a visual storefront to explore new products from the brands they love, with access to pricing and product details. Shoppers can tap on a tagged post within their feed to buy a specific product directly from the brand’s website, without having to search for it.

Marks & Spencer is one of the first three businesses to take part in the UK test phase of the Shopping function. The UK launch follows the introduction of the shopping functionality in the US in 2017.