Instagram and Facebook could ease NFT creation and selling

Meta’s in-house developed digital wallet, Novi, will be the one powering the supporting functionality of NFTs. While Meta is considering a marketplace that would help its users buy and sell digital assets like NFTs, Instagram is reportedly looking for a way to showcase them.

Although further comments from the companies’ officials are yet to come, both are extensively exploring NFTs and the way they could be integrated in the new metaverse. Meta considers taking things a step forward in this direction and develop a framework so that residents of the metaverse can sell and profit out of their unique digital goods.

Meta’s dedication to NFTs in the early stages of the metaverse shows the company’s progressive policy to approach new trends and integrate them in a way that can benefit its users, while dismissing thoughts that digital goods are just a short-lived trend.