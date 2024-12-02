Instagram adds payments feature for commerce

The company initially announced in March 2017 that it would provide users with the ability to book a service with a business directly from their profile later in 2018, without specifying the native payments feature.

According to TechCrunch, the payment settings are now visible for some users in the US. A tap through to the terms of service reveals that Instagram Payments are backed by Facebook’s Payments rules.

Native payment for shopping is still in closed beta in the chat app, being unclear whether the peer-to-peer payments might come to Instagram.

Earlier March 2018, Instagram launched Instagram Shopping in the UK, allowing consumers to purchase products directly from their favorite brands.