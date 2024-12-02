Instacart upgrades capabilities for retailers

With the addition of the new capabilities, retailers are enabled to modify their homepages, create custom landing pages, and build shoppable campaigns from a user-friendly dashboard in Instacart Storefront and Storefront Pro.





Details on Instacart’s upgrades and what they entail for retailers

In the current competitive landscape, Instacart’s retail partners are looking to offer an authentic and differentiated online shopping experience, as advised by Chris Rogers, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. The spokesperson said that the company’s Storefront and Storefront Pro solutions enable retailers with the power to take control of their online presence so that it reflects their brand identity, as well as showcases their unique value. With the upgraded capabilities, retailers are now able to easily launch shoppable campaigns that capture seasonal moments, handpick products that resonate with their audience, and foster stronger customer connections.

Based on the information detailed in the press release, the enhanced features of Storefront and Storefront Pro will help retailers to:

Add dynamic content to homepages. Retailers can modify their homepages in an easy manner, leveraging Instacart’s self-serve tools, including adding banners and other visually enticing elements. This helps simplify how to showcase weekly or daily promotions and merchandise products, as well as private label brands, and reflect the retailer’s brands making use of preferred colours, logos, fonts, and more.





Create custom landing pages . Retailers are enabled to create custom landing pages with images, text, and shoppable elements that allow for compelling storytelling and merchandising. Exemplifying this, the announcement highlights that a retailer could design a page that showcases their private label brand, explaining the brand ethos and showing the best-selling items that can be added to the cart with a click. Additionally, the capability helps them build static pages such as an ‘About Us’ or ‘FAQ’ in a simplified manner, directly within Storefront and Storefront Pro.

Build shoppable campaigns. Leveraging Instacart’s pre-built templates or their own custom layouts, retailers can build shoppable campaigns that appear across their storefronts. They can set specific goals for these campaigns, such as increasing conversion, rewarding loyalty members, or driving customer retention, and the self-serve tooling is set to make recommendations to further impact based on Instacart’s knowledge of consumer behaviour.

Stew Leonard’s is already leveraging these capabilities to provide engaging ecommerce experiences for customers, and Gelson’s Markets is set to introduce them on their online storefronts in the time to come. Jake Tavello, Chief Operating Officer at Stew Leonard’s farm fresh food stores said that Instacart Storefront Pro helps them manage and grow their ecommerce, and the campaign builder feature enables them to reach their goals by guiding them through the process and making recommendations in an intuitive, easy-to-use interface.