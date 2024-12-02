Instacart launches SNAP online in all 50 US states









Instacart recently launched online Electronic Benefits Transfer for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) acceptance in Alaska, therefore completing their commitment to the White House from 2022, to bring the program to all 50 states in 2023. The company offers SNAP acceptance from more than 120 retail banners across over 10000 stores. As per the US Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS), more than 12% of the US population is enrolled in SNAP, and with this expansion, it will reach approximately 95% of US households.







SNAP online was first introduced by Instacart in 2020, in collaboration with USDA FNS, to initiate the retail onboarding process and increase access to online SNAP payments across the country. USDA officials recognise the important role of private sector companies in expanding equitable access to SNAP online shopping, and these partnerships strengthen the collective commitment to advancing the national strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health





In a study published by the University of Kentucky 2022, No Kid Hungry and Instacart, concluded that online grocery shopping aids low-income families, including SNAP families, overcome mobility barriers, prolong food budgets, contribute to meal planning, and reduce the possible stigma associated with using benefits in-store. Moreover, the research found that grocery shopping online makes lower-income households purchase more fruits and vegetables than in-store shoppers, without increasing expenses.





Instacart officials have stated that their mission to modernise access and connect communities to affordable and nutritious food has been made possible by this development. SNAP households can enjoy the online grocery experience from a multitude of local retailers. Moreover, online SNAP acceptance provides families with more flexibility, convenience, and dignity of choice. After the launch of seven Safeway sites in Alaska, Instacart now affiliates with Albertsons Companies to offer online SNAP acceptance in 33 states and Washington DC. As stated by the company’s representatives, through this partnership, Albertsons Companies will be able to offer same-day delivery and aid in overcoming mobility issues, including physical disability and lack of transportation.





More information about Instacart





Back in April 2023, Instacart included money-saving capabilities for their customers, leading to over USD 2 billion in savings on orders. The company provided deals, discounts, and membership benefits through its platform’s sections. Also, in March 2023, a Chatbot was introduced to their grocery shopping application, intended to answer food-related questions, such as recipe ideas and meal plan options. The OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot also facilitates interhuman interactions, as the search engine’s answers are presented in the form of a dialogue. In the past months, Instacart has added new capabilities and features to its platform, in order to improve customer and retailers’ experiences. At the beginning of August 2023, the company upgraded its enterprise ecommerce solutions, therefore helping retail customise storefronts and launch campaigns. Vendors are now able to modify homepages, create custom landing pages, and developed shoppable campaigns through a user-friendly dashboard in Instacart Storefront and Storefront Pro.





The Instacart platform provides retailers with a suite of products and services that are created to improve their ecommerce experiences, fulfil orders, and offer advertising facilities.