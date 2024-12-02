Instacart launches prepared meal delivery service

The new service aims to attract more customers towards the platform by becoming a competitor in the market of meal-delivery. Clients can choose from hundreds of ready-to-eat meals from various grocery stores, including Publix, Kroger, and Stop & Shop. Additionally, customers can order certain grocery items to complement their meals while they wait for their 30-minute delivery, as promised by the company.

Instacart’s service will be available in 35 states and 4,100 stores across the United States, as demand for grocery and food-delivery items continued to increase throughout the pandemic.

The delivery company’s average order values have declined by up to 15% in November 2021, forcing Instacart to look to new directions to boost its sales, and the new hot meal delivery feature could prove the winning ticket.