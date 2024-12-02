Instacart’s team have emphasised their belief in the future of commerce, which combines online and in-store experiences, powered by AI. They recognise the value of omnichannel customers for retailers and are developing solutions to serve customers regardless of their shopping method. Instacart's advantage lies in its extensive grocery catalogue with 1.4 billion items and over 6,000 item updates per second, coupled with over a decade of insights into online grocery shopping behaviours.





Instacart Storefront now features AI-powered conversational search and In-Store mode

Instacart Storefront is an end-to-end omnichannel digital commerce platform designed specifically for grocery, that brings Instacart’s technology to retailers’ owned-and-operated storefronts – including Costco in the US and Canada, Price Chopper/Market 32, and Tops Friendly Markets.

The new Instacart Storefront shares the same core infrastructure as the Instacart App, and gives retailers access to more new innovations, faster – including those powered by Instacart’s 150 proprietary AI models. Instacart tests new features on its app and brings successful ones to retailers’ storefronts.

For example, Instacart is bringing AI-powered conversational search to the new Instacart Storefront so customers can ask open-ended questions such as ‘What do I need to make fish tacos?’ or ‘What’s a nutritious lunch for my kids?’ directly in the search bar on retailers’ storefronts. Instacart processes millions of search queries a day – and hundreds per second during peak time – and this capability uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT models alongside Instacart’s own product data and AI models.





An augmented in-store experience

Instacart is also introducing a new ‘In-Store’ mode, which turns retailers’ apps into companions when customers shop in stores. In-Store mode helps customers see what’s in stock, view important details about items on their list – such as nutrition information or whether they’re EBT SNAP-eligible – get product recommendations, sort items by aisle, and access in-store promotions and discounts. It also helps retailers better understand their customers, no matter if they shop online, in stores, or both. In-Store mode will be available in select areas on retailers’ Instacart Storefront-powered apps, including Food Bazaar, Gelson’s, and Stew Leonards, and is also being tested on the Instacart App.

Officials from Food Bazaar highlighted how their partnership with Instacart enhances their omnichannel ecommerce strategy. The Instacart Storefront improves the shopping experience, equips their team with powerful marketing tools, and supports seamless integrations, aligning with Food Bazaar's commitment to customer convenience.

Additionally, the new Instacart Storefront includes new merchandising and marketing capabilities such as shoppable digital flyers, more self-serve capabilities that allow anyone to become an ecommerce administrator, and better tooling and analytics. It’s easy to get started and retailers can upgrade to the Pro tier to unlock premium features.





Caper Carts now smarter with AI upgrades, in-store rewards, and ordering options

Instacart also unveiled a number of new updates to its Caper Carts, which are already being deployed in stores across the US by retailers such as Bristol Farms, Schnucks, ShopRite, and Fairway Market. They include:

Improved AI models for Caper Cart enhance camera and weight sensor speed and precision, with automatic updates and learning capabilities, enhancing the scanless technology over time;

Customers can now conveniently order made-to-order items like deli sandwiches or custom cakes directly from Caper Carts, powered by FoodStorm, simplifying the shopping experience without needing to visit separate deli counters or bakeries;

Caper Carts introduce new in-store rewards, allowing retailers to offer customers points, coupons, or badges for various actions like loyalty account logins, specific item additions, or trying Caper Carts for the first time.

A new Caper Cart dock provides permanent storage and charging for retailers. Caper Carts offer stacked charging, making them easy for customers to use and return like traditional shopping carts. Executives from Good Food Holdings are excited about the partnership with Instacart, which aims to enhance the shopping experience, streamline checkout, and improve store operations through smart cart technology.