Instacart introduces FSA and HSA payment acceptance

Specifically, starting with 4 December 2023, users will be able to utilise their Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for payment at checkout on the Instacart App. This integration aims to streamline the reimbursement process, eliminating the need for manual receipt submissions.

According to Instacart, millions of Americans enroll in FSA and HSA plans annually, allocating pre-tax dollars for health-related expenses. While HSA funds do not expire, FSA funds typically do at the year-end. In this context, Instacart's initiative aims to address the common rush to spend FSA funds before expiration by providing a more efficient way to use these funds on essential health items.

The FSA and HSA payment acceptance will be applicable to all retailers on the Instacart App that offer eligible products. To facilitate the process, Instacart has introduced the FSA & HSA Shop section on its homepage, aggregating eligible items for easy discovery. In-app labels have been added to qualifying items, and users can also use specific search terms to find FSA- and HSA-eligible products.

Additionally, Instacart has introduced the Instacart Health Wallet, which is a centralised payment solution that will allow customers to cover the cost of eligible items using various benefit payment methods, including SNAP, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and other supplemental benefits.

The Health Wallet aims to simplify the use of grocery and over-the-counter benefits, providing consumers with a convenient way to apply eligible benefits to their shopping cart in a single order. This approach is designed to make the shopping experience more convenient and affordable for customers.

Previous developments from Instacart

In September 2023, Instacart has implemented a series of updates to its Storefront and Caper Carts, aiming to support retailers in their efforts to improve their ecommerce capabilities, digitise their stores, and deliver AI-driven omnichannel experiences for customers.

Instacart's team underscored their confidence in the future of commerce, emphasising the integration of online and in-store experiences powered by AI. They also acknowledged the significance of omnichannel customers for retailers and reinforced their commitment to developing solutions to cater to customers regardless of their preferred shopping method.

In August 2023, Instacart filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The company planned to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CART, however, the number of shares to be offered and the price range had not yet been established at the time.