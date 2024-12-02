Instacart buys Rosie to give new ecommerce solutions to retailers

Instacart says the acquisition will allow it to introduce new ecommerce solutions for local and independent retailers that complement its Instacart platform ecommerce offerings, which give retailers access to the solutions behind Instacart’s consumer marketplace to help them augment customer experience and grow their businesses.

Instacart says the addition of Rosie’s offerings to the Instacart Platform gives retailers more access to tools that will help them grow their businesses and find more ways to engage with their customers. It notes that through this acquisition, Rosie customers will have the opportunity to utilise Instacart’s in-store offerings, the Instacart shopper network to help support new picking and fulfilment options, loyalty programmes to increase customer engagement and affordability, and more.





Instacart’s recently launched credit card

The company, in July 2022, has partnered with card issuer Chase to launch a new Instacart Mastercard credit card.

The new credit card from Chase offers cardmembers accelerated earning opportunities on groceries and everyday purchases, 5% cash back on Instacart purchases made at more than 800 national, regional, and local retail brands from more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities, 5% cashback on travel purchased through the Chase Travel Center, 2% cash back on restaurants, gas stations, and select streaming services, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Instacart’s officials stated that they’ve partnered with Chase for the Instacart credit card to offer yet another way to access rewards both on and off the Instacart platform. Customers will also get free access to Instacart+ for a year, which enables them to pile on the savings with perks like no delivery fees on orders over a certain size, reduced service fees, and credit back on eligible Pickup orders.





More information about Rosie

Rosie offers independent grocers branded ecommerce websites and mobile app capabilities that power order flow, fulfilment, and customer insights. The company’s product features include shoppable weekly ads, rewards programmes integrations, third-party fulfilment logistics integrations, payment processing, and more. Rosie, which is based in the US, has raised USD 11.9 million to date.