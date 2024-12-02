The new Instacart Mastercard from Chase, a World Elite Mastercard, offers cardmembers accelerated earning opportunities on groceries and everyday purchases, 5% cash back on Instacart purchases made at more than 800 national, regional, and local retail brands from more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities, 5% cashback on travel purchased through the Chase Travel Center, 2% cash back on restaurants, gas stations, and select streaming services, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Instacart’s officials stated that they’ve partnered with Chase for the Instacart credit card to offer yet another way to access rewards both on and off the Instacart platform. From the weekly grocery shop to beauty products and sports equipment to household essentials, cardmembers will be rewarded with cashback on every purchase from many retailers. They’ll also get free access to Instacart+ for a year, which enables them to pile on the savings with perks like no delivery fees on orders over a certain size, reduced service fees, and credit back on eligible Pickup orders.

For a limited time, the first 10,000 consumers to apply and be approved for the Instacart Mastercard will receive a USD 200 Instacart credit and one year of free Instacart+ automatically upon approval. After the first 10,000 cardmembers, every new cardmember will receive a USD 100 Instacart credit and one free year of Instacart+.