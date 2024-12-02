Instacart adds new money-saving capabilities

The announcement details that throughout 2022, Instacart has enabled customers to save over USD 2 billion on Instacart orders by providing deals, discounts, and membership benefits, and the new updates look to bring forth similar deals with opportunities to help users continue to save.





Instacart’s strategy for enabling money-saving when shopping

As the access to affordable fresh groceries and everyday essentials has never been more important, the company is looking to let everyone be able to leverage more than 20,000 deals available in their proximity on Instacart.

Users can shop from stores that save them money, with the announcement highlighting that the ‘Stores to Help You Save’ section on the Home screen is set to assist them with saving by discovering value-driven stores together with retailers that provide in-store pricing or loyalty savings. What is more, adding Retailer Loyalty cards to their account lets customers take advantage of in-store deal perks at the retailers they prefer when shopping online.

In addition, with the ‘Your Items on Sale’ functionality, the company is leveraging its AI recommendation systems to assist users with the discovery of personalised deals based on previous purchases. Furthermore, savings are set to be highlighted in yellow to make them increasingly easy to recognise.











When talking about getting deals from the preferred brands, the company’s post details that ‘Stock Up and Save’ promotions help provide more of these brands, enabling a discount whenever customers meet a certain dollar or item threshold.

In an aim to assist with budgeting and to remove surprises at the register, Instacart lets users watch their savings increase as they add items to their cart, ranging from discounts to deals, amongst others. Furthermore, the company enables flexible and free delivery options’ scheduling, with the announcement detailing that members leveraging Instacart+ receive free delivery on orders exceeding USD 35, whereas its next-day delivery option provides free delivery together with a discount should the groceries be scheduled ahead of time.

Based on the information highlighted in the Instacart post, as the company knows rising grocery prices are not yet disappearing, it is looking to continue introducing new methods that enable customers to save in the Instacart app in the time to come.





Instacart offering and recent developments

A grocery technology company in North America, Instacart partners with over 1,100 national, regional, and local retail banners to deliver from more than 80,000 stores across over 14,000 cities in the region.

As part of its development strategy, the company announced in March 2023 that it had added OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot technology to its grocery delivery app to power a search engine destined to respond to users to food-related questions, including recipe ideas and ingredients, together with healthy meal options. In February, the company introduced two features, queued batches and multi-store add-on orders, which were designed to help shoppers on its platform with more earning opportunities.