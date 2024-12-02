Instacart adds new earning features

Building on its renewed commitment to shoppers, the company is looking to continuously carry out improvements to the Instacart platform, and the launch of the two new features furthers the commitment to offering shoppers ingredients for earning by providing increased opportunities for doing so.





Instacart features and how they help shoppers earn

Based on the information provided in the announcement, the first feature introduced by Instacart is that of queued batches, which gives users the opportunity to have another batch accepted prior to completing the batch that they are shopping at the time. Following the completion of the current’s batch delivery, users are enabled to head straight to the store and begin shopping for their next batch.

As the company looks to help users ‘enjoy’ the flexibility of shopping on their own schedule and to provide them with the opportunity to optimise their time whenever they choose to shop, queued batches aim to enable shoppers with increased time for shopping and delivering, thus meaning more time that is spent earning.











What is more, the company also aims to provide more earnings opportunities via multi-store add-on orders, the second newly introduced feature. The announcement details that in 2020, the company first introduced the ability for shoppers to have add-on orders accepted from stores at which they are currently shopping. Following the recent launch of multi-store add-on orders, shoppers are enabled with access to increasingly more earning opportunities.

The multi-store add-ons give users the opportunity to add on separate customer orders from nearby retailers, in addition to the one that they are currently shopping at. As exemplified in the company update, should a customer shop a batch at a grocery store, they could be offered an add-on order from an alcohol retailer that is in the vicinity. The user could then shop for the new alcohol order in an expedited manner before delivering both orders to customers throughout the town, thus being enabled to finish two orders simultaneously, without having to drive back across town a second time.

The announcement details that users will receive additional time for the completion of the entirety of the multi-store batch and be paid for that added effort. In addition to bringing forth increased opportunities for shoppers, this feature is also believed to help with increasing efficiency and eliminating drive time to and from customers’ homes before shopping for additional orders.

When commenting on the update, John Adams, Vice President of Shopper, and Fulfilment Product at Instacart stated that the company’s goal is creating a platform that is as flexible as shoppers need it to be. They added that the priority is that of enabling shoppers to make the most of their time on the Instacart platform, this being the reasoning behind the introduction of these features which aims to increase the time amount shoppers can spend earning. The company is looking forward to building on its commitment to shoppers and introducing products that support shoppers and improve the earning experience on the Instacart platform.