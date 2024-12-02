insparx optimises payments through optile

The integration of new payment methods helps insparx, an online dating provider, establish its portals be2 and c-date in new markets; thus, users are offered a variety of local and global payment options.

With its ‘implementation-once’ method, optile can integrate any desired payment provider into its optile Open Payments system. In addition, other payment methods, acquirers, and third-party solutions can be added as well. All payment processes are managed via a single online platform providing insparx with a streamlined payment infrastructure, allowing upgraded scaling of the payment setup.

Earlier in 2018, Lufthansa Systems has as well partnered with optile to enable its BoardConnect wireless in-flight entertainment system to accept different online payments.