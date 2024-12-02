Inside Secure announces its Whitebox 3.0 software crypto-security tool

Inherently running in an exposed environment, mobile applications are susceptible to attackers who can then see all the secrets within the app. Serving as an appealing alternative to an expensive, hardware-dependent Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) or Secure Element (SE) Whitebox 3.0 secures assets with features that bring industry-changing gains in performance and flexibility – key traits that developers demand. Inside Secure’s pure software approach means that an application can support any device.

The technology with Inside Secure’s Whitebox 3.0 provides developers with the tools to compile Whitebox implementations themselves and maintain control of the vital keys that unlock the WhiteBox. Additionally, it infuses key data into an application’s logic in such a way that it is impractical to extract – deterring criminals while also bringing peace of mind for application developers and users alike.

Inside Secure provides security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools and know-how needed to protect customers’ transactions, content, applications, and communications. The company delivers products having technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT security, content & application protection, mobile payment & banking. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers.