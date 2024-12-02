InPost parcel lockers network sets foot on French soil

The around the clock self-service collection and dispatch terminals are being planned to open in 2,500 convenient locations until 2016.

In 2014, InPost has also made alliances with Carrefour Italy, TNT Express Italy and with the Italian ecommerce platform Banzai. According to estimates, over 1,000 InPost parcel lockers will be installed around Italy by the end of 2015. London Underground stations and Transport for London (TfL) have also confirmed cooperation with InPost lockers set to be installed at parking locations and the locker market is accelerating. A further agreement with Supermarket Morrisons, operating over 500 UK stores, has also been secured by InPost.

Several InPost solutions are already in place on around 20 international markets, with plans to initiate further 16,000 across Europe by 2016, negotiating with other international partners. But the company’s expansion is predicted to grow with accession to Asia, by establishing cooperation with the Asian courier company CX Courier. By 2016, the partnership is expected to have 300 lockers set up in Hong Kong.

The company also announced its plans for the Middle East and North African regions in its joint venture with global logistics company Aramex, ensuring the transportation of goods throughout the MENA regions. By the end of 2014, the network should cover the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Egypt and the Republic of South Africa.

The country’s ecommerce market, the second largest in Europe, has been estimated at a total value of EUR 53 billion in 2014.

