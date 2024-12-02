InPost expands parcel locker network in France

Via the partnership, around 50 machines will be deployed in the local market in the near future and the customers will be able to select the parcel locker as a delivery option when shopping online. When the item arrives in a secure parcel locker, they are sent a code via text message in order to access the locker.

Ultimately, the new parcel locker locations will add to InPost’s plans to deploy a network of 2,500 machines across France by 2016. InPost is also working with the logistics firm Colis-Privé to provide click-and-collect services around France through its parcel lockers.

InPost, part of Poland’s mail and parcel operator Integer.pl Group, already claims to have more than 3,500 of its parcel locker locations up and running around Europe and further afield. It wants to deploy a further 6,000 terminals in Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East.

The company has been arranging partnerships with various infrastructure, logistics and retail firms to find accessible locations for its parcel terminals. In the UK, this has included Transport for London, the Morrisons supermarket chain and the Toys R Us toy shop chain.

Rafal Brzoska, the president of Integer.pl Group, has informed that the company has more than 1,000 terminals in the UK and, by the end of 2015, consumers there will be able to access up to 2,000 machines.