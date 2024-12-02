As per the information detailed in the press release, Inpay is set to advance Tranglo’s European expansion by providing it with Instant Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). The collaboration’s results were already seen, as the company improved the speed of transfer and reduced costs, making global payments as quick as local bank transfers.
Initially expanding to 12 SEPA countries at launch, the alliance is set to offer Tranglo the technical and regulatory infrastructure to scale its cross-border suite across an additional 24 European regions through a single integration. Being part of Inpay’s wider global expansion strategy in 2024, with a focus on Asia, the current partnership supports the company’s commitment to extending its services. According to Inpay’s officials, the company’s objective aligns with Tranglo's, with both of them aiming to make cross-border payments more efficient, safer, and more secure, allowing them to have the capabilities and effectiveness of domestic bank transfers. By joining forces, Tranglo is assisted in its expansion plans across Europe, while providing Inpay with a strategic footprint in Asia.
Furthermore, with its operations based in Malaysia, Tranglo provides smart services of airtime top-ups, remittances, and business payments across more than 100 countries in its global network. Inpay was selected as the company’s partner due to its in-house insight into navigating the regulated European payments market. With its operations regulated by the Danish FSA, compliance sits at the core of Inpay’s offering, providing risk management and local expertise that Tranglo considers critical to its global expansion efforts. The collaboration is set to enable Tranglo to deliver multi-currency, cross-border payments to B2B and B2C customers in SEPA countries at a lower cost than via traditional SWIFT transfers or banking payment rails.
In addition, Inpay passes through the entire value of the transfer without deductions, which is set to ensure that customers have full visibility of fees, with consistent and reliable transfer times across a global network spanning more than 70 countries. Customers like Tranglo can access the network via a single and convenient API connection. Representatives from Tranglo underlined that, when searching for a partner, their company was looking for an enhanced risk management approach, licence, and experience in Europe’s regulatory environment. By working together, Inpay can manage Tranglo’s complex flows, administrate risk, and deliver the type of traceability and transparency that regulators and financial firms expect.
Currently, Tranglo’s global network spans 100 countries, more than 350 mobile operators, 5,000 banks and wallets, and 140,000 cash pickup points. As part of its collaboration with Ripple
, the company can now offer improved cross-border payout services with a broader coverage through Ripple Payments.