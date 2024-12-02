Inpay announces Eurogiro acquisition

Moving forward, Eurogiro will continue as an independent company with its distinctive postal identity and maintain the postal brand while evolving into a global open platform.

Eurogiro operates a global infrastructure that enables postal organisations, banks and other financial institutions to execute cross-border payments for their customers. Via its members, the company covers more than 55 countries on the main continents.

Inpay is a regulated and licensed Denmark-based fintech company with 50 employees, specialising in the provision of white label cross-border payment services. Based on its payments infrastructure, the company delivers real-time cross border payments in 60+ countries as well as a suite of white-label solutions to financial institutions and large corporates.