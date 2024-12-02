Innovative Technology launches biometrics product for age verification

The ICU device is designed to automate policy for controlling access to restricted purchases such as alcohol and premises such as casinos, according to the announcement.

The ICU’s camera captures an image of the customer and then recognizes and verifies the customer’s age with biometric identification, but does not store the customer’s image or personal data, and therefore has no GDPR or privacy implications for the operator, says the company. Moreover, the device can be tailored to the age restrictions and regulations of any country.