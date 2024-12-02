InnoValors ReadID to support passport verification on iOS via NFC

Thus, InnoValor’s software product ReadID will be able to perform NFC-based mobile identity document verification technology via Apple’s NFC system, according to the official press release. Until now, it was only possible to use the embedded NFC capability of Android phone, and not on iPhones, since the iOS APIs did not allow this. iOS 13 is now available as a developer beta only and is expected to be available to the public in September 2019.

The solution replaces older identity document verification technologies, such as OCR-based technologies, and enables migration from face2face identity verification to secure, smart and simple online identity verification.

ReadID is used by major European banks such as Rabobank, ING, de Volksbank and DNB (Norway), and also by police organisations. Furthermore, ReadID is part of the EU Exit: ID Document Check app which is used by the UK Home Office as part of the EU Settlement Scheme.

InnoValor is a privately-owned company, headquartered in the Netherlands and founded in December 2013. InnoValor provides research-based advice and software in the area of digital innovation for government, financial industry and service providers. ReadID is InnoValor’s flagship software product and is the first NFC-based mobile identity document verification technology, according to the official press release.