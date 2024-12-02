Inkript, Zwipe to launch biometric payment cards

Inkript’s facilities in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia are certified by Visa and Mastercard for EMV cards production. The company caters for customers across the MENA and Europe, and has shipped over 70 million smartcards in 2018.

The two companies will collaborate to bring biometric payment cards to market. Accoridng to the press release, several banks have expressed interest to pilot the offering, with the first pilots expected to launch before the end of 2019.

Earlier in April 2019, Zwipe has announced a proprietary JavaCard operating system (OS) solution compatible with multiple global payment network applets.