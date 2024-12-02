Ingram Micro becomes Sophos distributor in the Middle East

The agreement will see Ingram Micro distribute and promote next-generation cyber threat protection from Sophos for networks and endpoints, including web, email, server and mobile security through its wide network of resellers across the region.

Sophos sells exclusively through a global network of partners. Currently there are more than 3,000 transacting resellers in the MEA region and more than 39,000 resellers worldwide. The cybersecurity company offers partners sales training and certification, co-branded marketing assets, 24/7 support and in-depth Sophos Central dashboard training to help build the skills and expertise of its partners.