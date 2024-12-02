Ingogo launches SME mobile payments platform

The product, called Pay RIGHT AWAY, follows a period of pilot testing started in February 2015.

The payment solution, available on iOS and Android, is aimed at tradesmen and small business owners who could operate their business transactions with Pay RIGHT AWAY to enhance cash flow while integrating with Xero’s global accounting platform.

Payments from a number of credit and debit cards will be accepted with Pay RIGHT AWAY using contactless technology such as Tap & Go and PayWave, along with full EFTPOS chip-and-PIN or magstripe.