Following this announcement, Securely plans to bring Ingo Payments’ full-service embedded banking platform to the market, combining its payment infrastructure with real-time merchant settlement through optimised ledgering and diverse payment options.

Additionally, the two companies share the same mission of offering fast and secure services to the middle market, banks, fintechs, and enterprises, focusing on meeting the needs and preferences of their clients while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with local and international industry regulatory standards.











Real-time merchant settlements with modern ledgering capabilities

Securely’s merchants include brands in retail, distribution, manufacturing, and rideshare nationwide. Through this collaboration, the platform offers a patent-pending digital cash solution that is designed to be a cost-effective, bank-to-bank payment alternative with real-time settlement options, powered by Ingo Payments. These features improve speed and transparency, allowing Securely to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Within months of acquiring Deposit Inc.’s banking software platform, Ingo Payments initiated the migration of Securely’s merchants from their previous sponsor bank and embedded banking provider. The migration was completed in 60 days and minimised operational disruptions while offering the platform’s benefits to Securely’s clients.

Ingo Payments is committed to leveraging its bank-grade cloud ledger and payment capabilities to support Securely to deliver increased value and efficiency to its merchants.

Securely mentioned that its focus lies on improvement and this partnership is an opportunity to optimise its offering. Ingo Payments’ infrastructure will allow the platform to expand upon its multi-tag pricing technology, further allowing cost control, infrastructure consolidation, and on-demand finance. Securely aims to disrupt traditional payments by enabling its customers to benefit from a vertically integrated payer experience.