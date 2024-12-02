Ingenuous, Keesing help lenders and money transmitters with KYC and AML policies

As a result of the partnership, Keesing’s automated ID verification solution AuthentiScan will be integrated into Intuition. The solution is developed by Ingenuous and is a fraud prevention and compliance solution that can be used to manage financial crimes committed against financial services providers. The solution is used at the customer onboarding stage as well as whenever the customer performs a financial transaction.

The integration aims to enable lenders and money transmitters to enhance their KYC and AML policies. Keesing Technologies, established in 1923, offers identity verification. Its flagship product AuthentiScan authenticates the world’s identity documents in seconds, and its Documentchecker database offers reference information for identity documents and banknotes from around the world.