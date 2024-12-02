Ingenico wins at Best Cross Border eCommerce in UK

The global payments provider was commended for its work helping Euro Car Parts expand overseas, supported by a full-service range of localised payment products.

The award recognises the capabilities and consultancy services of Ingenico ePayments to enable UK businesses to expand around the world. Ingenico ePayments worked with Euro Car Parts to drive its international expansion, consulting on the right mix of local payment methods, and also providing fraud prevention solutions to reduce fraud rates.

Ingenico ePayments has also been ranked number one by the PYMNTS X-Border Payments Tracker for the last three months in a row. Ingenico’s cross-border ecommerce footprint combines fraud and risk management with a vast range of localised payment options needed to succeed when entering new markets across all channels – instore, online and mobile.

Ingenico ePayments was presented with the award in London on 26th September 2016, alongside leading online businesses in the UK. The awards recognise outstanding contributions to the UK’s ecommerce sector in 2015.

