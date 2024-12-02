Ingenico to upgrade POS network in City Furniture showrooms

The furniture company will upgrade to the Ingenico Group’s RP750x mobile point of sale (mPOS) card reader in 15 City Furniture and 12 Ashley Furniture HomeStore showrooms. The solution also leverages Ingenico Group’s mPOS EMV Software Development Kit (SDK) and Ingenico Decryption Web Service (DWS).

The upgrade allows the furniture retailer to process and securely accept all forms of payment, including EMV chip & sign, EMV chip & PIN, magstripe and NFC/contactless as well as the store’s gift cards and loyalty cards.

Besides upgrading its POS network, City Furniture will also partner with IBM for mobile applications that would enable the store’s 400 sales associates to streamline the in-store path to purchase. Both partnership are designed to help the retailer offer a more streamlined and personalized shopping experience to its clients, as well as to improve security and leverage more payment methods.

