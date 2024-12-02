Ingenico to support OPnGO expand in Europe

Created in 2015 within the Indigo Group, OPnGO allows drivers to pay for parking on the street, as well as find a car park nearby or in advance via their smartphones. The app also allows users to automatically enter car parks without a ticket; they can pay online and receive the invoice directly by email.

With Ingenico, drivers need to register their credit or debit card when they download the free app and they will be automatically debited each time they enter and exit a car park. Users can register as many payment methods as they wish and switch from a business card to a personal card, for example.

Ingenico has been working with the smart parking app since it was established and is now a partner in international development, facilitating the adoption of the solution abroad. To support this international growth, Ingenico works to offer numerous local payment methods. For more information about Ingenico ePayments, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.