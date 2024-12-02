Ingenico to offer Alipay acceptance in Europe

The solution is available on either Telium 2 or Telium Tetra terminals, allowing banks and acquirers to deploy this payment method across their network. It supports automatic boarding and activation of merchants and provides transaction reconciliation as well as access to advanced customer data on a web portal. Furthermore, the integration of the Alipay payment method is fully compatible with all payment applications already installed on the POS, whatever the country, language or currency.

Alipay is a popular mobile wallet in China, with over 520 million active users. The number of Chinese tourists in Europe has increased and since 67% of Chinese citizens use mobile payments overseas, it is important for Europe-based merchants to provide preferred payment methods for them.

