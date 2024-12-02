Ingenico to facilitate online payments for IKEA in India

Multi-mode online and mobile payments will be enabled via a payment gateway solution customised by Ingenico ePayments India to meet IKEA India requirements. The payments company has also developed interactive voice recognition (IVR) to support the retailer’s operations.

The retailer will initially introduce its online shopping services in Mumbai and then in Hyderabad; it will also add physical stores and other touchpoints.

