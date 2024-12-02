Ingenico to enable the rollout of Alipay+

Payment-Platform-as-a-Service (PPaaS) combines payments with services for the new world of commerce. Integrating Alipay+ onto its cloud-based platform paves the way for a faster rollout of Alipay+ services to its clients and their merchants.

Ingenico’s PPaaS clients, which include acquirers, payment service providers, and Independent Software Vendors will be able to configure Alipay+ on their payment terminals without the need for complex development, rollout, and certification. Benefitting from this, Alipay+ will be able to extend its reach and accelerate its development, bringing its services and users to merchants more quickly.

Launched in 2020, Alipay+ is a suite of global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions operated by Ant Group. It supports a wide range of digital payments methods, including e-wallets, bank apps, and Buy Now, Pay Later services, such as GCash in the Philippines, Kakao Pay in South Korea, Klarna in Europe, as well as Alipay in China.

With the one-stop integration feature provided by Alipay+, payment services and merchants can access all existing and later-onboarded digital payment methods brought by the solution through a unified interface and standardised business rules, without additional technical adaption.