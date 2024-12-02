Ingenico teams up with Interswitch to deliver new payment solutions in Nigeria

Interswitch has been promoting the seamless circulation of electronic money by building the payments infrastructure and bringing new products and services to millions of customers, both in corporate and consumer segments, spread all over the country.

The integration of Ingenico Group technology with Interswitch’s switching and processing system will allow end-users to benefit from the new payment technologies.

As Nigeria enters a new era of payment, Ingenico Group and Interswitch are joining forces to better address the market challenges and eliminate the need for cash,’ claims Interswitch.