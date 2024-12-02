Ingenico teams up with Etranet for Hrvatski Telekom fiscal solution

As per the agreement, Ingenico, in partnership with Etranet group and Hrvatski Telekom, have developed a cash register solution combining Ingenico payment terminals with fiscal application developed by Etranet Group to equip Hrvatski Telekom customers. The solution is based on Ingenico’s range of wireless and countertop terminals.

In recent news, Ingenico has signed a deal with payment services provider PayEx to deliver an m-payment solution dubbed iSMP in the Nordic region.