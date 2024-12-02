Ingenico teams Bleep to kick-off payments services at Euros 2016

The Bleep/Ingenico Pop-up Point of Sale (POS) solution proved capable of handling large transaction volumes and enabling visitors to use their cards efficiently when purchasing the London Olympic merchandise in 2012.

Millions of fans are expected to buy official Euro 2016 merchandise from 50 pop-up stores in 10 locations across France including Nice, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne, Lille, Lens, and two stadiums in Paris including Stade de France.

The Pop-up POS system is installed from the ground up and in-field support and training is provided by Bleep for each of the 10 sites through-out the duration of event, until the Euro 2016 final on the 10th July 2016.

Bleep is a UK-based company that designs and manufactures its own EPOS terminals. Bleep was founded in 1981 and designs, develops, manufactures and supports Point of Sale equipment and software applications for the retail and hospitality industries.