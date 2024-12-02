Ingenico strikes deal with Slimpay to provide online subscription payments

Via the agreement, Ingenico will enhance its online payment services offering across all channels (in-store, online, mobile) and also offer a new payment method to 10,000 existing French merchant customers.

The new online payment method joins the 150 international and local payment methods already proposed by Ingenico Payment Services. Additionally, the solution avoids the management of expiration dates and fund limits. Payments are transferred directly from subscribers’ accounts to merchants’ accounts.

Ingenico Payment Services provides ecommerce, multi-channel, financial and marketing solutions and it helps merchants manage, collect and secure their payments. Ingenico Payment Services is part of the Ingenico Group.

SlimPay enables companies and organizations to offer subscriptions to customers and to receive recurring payments. SlimPay offers multi-lingual and multi-channel (internet, phone, store) products. SlimPay is an authorized payment institution accredited by the French Prudential and Resolution Supervisory Authority (Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution - ACPR) through the Banque de France. SlimPay is a member of the organizations FranceDigitale and AFEPAME.