Ingenico, Starmount to provide mobile chip & PIN solution

Starmounts Engage mobile selling assistant application and Connect omni-channel commerce platform are now certified to run on Ingenicos iSMP mobile payments solution for the iPod touch and iPhone, as well as the iSMP Companion for iOS, Android or Windows-based tablets and smartphones.

