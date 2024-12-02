Ingenico signs mobile payments deal with Loewe

The company, which sells card terminals and mobile payment devices, did not disclose the value of its deal with Loewe, which makes handbags for LVMH.

According to the agreement, Ingenico is set to equip Loewe sales staff at stores in 34 countries with an iPhone-ready mobile payment system and manage its European transactions.

Ingenico Group’s payment solution is set to feature a mobile POS (iCMP) connected via Bluetooth with the sales assistants’ iPhone. The terminal is also set to include an integrated suite of m-commerce management tools to customize receipts, issue refunds, export and analyse transaction data and others.

In recent news, Ingenico has entered an agreement with Yapital, a European cross-channel payment system operator.