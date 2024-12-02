Ingenico selects DigitasLBi Commerce for hybris commerce platform integration

Utilising the extension, retailers with commerce websites built on the hybris commerce platform will have more choices of international and local payment methods offered by Ingenico Payment Services, managing all transactions from within their hybris administration dashboard. More than 160,000 customers in over 70 countries worldwide use Ingenico Payment Services to manage, collect and secure payments and prevent fraud on digital transactions.

With certified links to more than 200 acquiring partners and banks, Ingenicos fraud prevention solutions also enable online retailers to verify buyer authenticity while configuring transaction risk levels appropriate to their business. Designed by DigitasLBi Commerce to deliver connectivity, the new hybris Extend plug-in allows merchants operating webshops built on the hybris platform to connect directly to Ingenicos payment management system. Going forward, DigitasLBi Commerce becomes responsible for regularly updating and supporting the hybris Extend plug-in to assure trouble free operations.